Indianapolis police officer who fatally shot Dreasjon Reed in May won't face charges, grand jury rules

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officer who fatally shot 21-year-old Dreasjon Reed won’t face criminal charges, a grand jury announced Tuesday night.

IMPD officer Dejoure Mercer shot Reed during a foot pursuit May 6, sparking a string of protests and demands that Mercer face consequences.

Special Prosecutor Rosemary Khoury, who was appointed to oversee the criminal investigation, said the grand jury determined there wasn't enough probable cause to charge the officer.

"This has not been an easy task and it's been a very heavy burden," Khoury said.

Later, Khoury said through tears that she is the mother of two Black boys.

“I am also very empathetic toward Officer Mercer. I know that had to be a difficult position to be in,” she said. "No one wins.”

Khoury stressed Indiana law prohibited her from discussing what evidence was presented to the grand jury. A separate but coordinated news conference was held shortly after Khoury's announcement during which Indiana State Police investigators laid out, in detail, what they say happened during the final 16 minutes of Reed's life.

The ISP investigation concluded that Reed was armed, that he fired two shots after he had been tased by Mercer and that he was then shot multiple times by Mercer, including while they were facing each other.

The ISP also said evidence in Reed's phone indicated his involvement in two previous drive-by shootings — no one was injured — and that cartridges collected by IMPD in those shootings matched the gun that was in Reed's possession when he was shot.

The shooting

Part of the shooting was captured on Reed's Facebook Live, which he began recording while he was driving and before the foot pursuit.

According to IMPD, the vehicle pursuit started on I-65 near 30th Street around 6 p.m. when IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams saw Reed driving recklessly. Police said Reed's car almost struck other vehicles while it exited the interstate.

Adams initiated a pursuit and IMPD Chief Randal Taylor, who was in a different car, aided. Once other officers joined the pursuit, Adams and Taylor stopped pursuing Reed.

But by 6:10 p.m. an IMPD sergeant ordered officers to stop due to how fast Reed was driving. Police said Mercer then saw Reed driving eastbound on 62nd Street before parking at a business. Both Mercer and Reed left their cars, and a foot pursuit began.

Police said there was a confrontation between the two near the intersection of West 62nd Street and Michigan Road that involved an exchange of gunfire, and Mercer called in the shooting at 6:16 p.m. Police said Mercer used his service weapon after a Taser deployment was "ineffective."

The officer cannot be seen in the Facebook Live video.

Fifteen casings were recovered at the scene. Police said a weapon found at the scene belonged to Reed, and that Reed fired a weapon at Mercer. The family and their attorneys have denied that claim.

Jazmine and Ashley Reed react as protestors rally in downtown Indianapolis on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, after it was announced that the IMPD officer who fatally shot 21-year-old Dreasjon Reed in May will not face criminal charges. More

Reed's family later filed a lawsuit against the City of Indianapolis and the IMPD, though IMPD has since been removed from the lawsuit after a judge determined that past court rulings say city agencies are protected from certain lawsuits. Chief Taylor, Deputy Chief Kendale Adams, Officer Mercer and Officer Steven Scott are all listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

Scott is the IMPD officer who made a comment about Reed needing a "closed casket" after the shooting. The comment was captured on Reed’s Facebook Live video.

Reaction to grand jury decision

In a statement, IMPD thanked residents for awaiting the conclusion of the lengthy investigation.

