Indianapolis Digital Marketing Agency Local Blitz Hires New Employee To Its High Performing Team

Local Blitz, considered by many of its clients to be the best digital marketing agency Indianapolis has to offer, has announced that it recently made a new hire to its team to better serve its clients in the city and the rest of Indiana.

Local Blitz has hired Jack Born, an Indianapolis native, as a digital marketing analyst. Jack’s responsibilities include analyzing data on a variety of campaigns including local and organic SEO (search engine optimization), PPC (pay per click marketing), and CRO (conversion rate optimization). His LinkedIn profile says that Jack is currently studying finance at the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and is expected to graduate in 2023.

A spokesperson for Local Blitz Marketing talks about the new hire by saying, “Jack's addition to the team has allowed Local Blitz to better serve new and existing clients who are looking for every edge they can get in the crowded local SEO landscape in Indianapolis. Tracking progress and setting benchmarks on marketing projects is crucial to understanding the next move with digital marketing. This is exactly what Jack hones in on for our clients. Currently, he is constantly reviewing what campaigns are working, what improvements can be made, and what channels are producing results for our clients. During the time that Jack has been with us, he has been watching over all our projects to ensure our clients are getting the most out of the digital strategies that we are implementing for them. We are confident that, without Jack’s extraordinary skillset, Local Blitz and our clients would be lost. We are extremely excited to welcome Jack to the team and we feel that his enthusiasm and dedication for digital marketing will allow us to garner even better results for our clients.”

The company offers a range of digital marketing services such as SEO analytics & reporting, content creation & optimization, digital advertising metrics & analysis, Google Ads management, social media marketing, and email marketing. The company’s local SEO services involve a focused effort that uses multiple different techniques to push its clients’ businesses to the top of the search results in the area that they are serving. This consists of using tools like Google My Business, Google Search Ads, content creation, optimized landing pages, and web citations. The techniques that are used are dependent on a number of factors such as the competition from other businesses in the client’s industry that serve the same geographic region, keyword research to rank for the search terms that it clients’ competitors are ignoring, and the potential for content creation to create a trustworthy brand image that can help find leads and drive more sales.

Google Ads are an untapped goldmine in the hands of a clever SEO strategist who can use their knowledge of the client’s industry and their acumen for understanding customer psychology such as search intent to bring traffic to their client. Running Google Ads is a costly proposition and a skilled SEO company such as Local Blitz has the experience to allocate budgets towards the strategies that offer the most potential for growth and then perform ample A/B testing to make sure the most profitable approach is given the maximum resources. This reduces waste, a problem that a client is most likely to face if they hand over the keys to their business to an inexperienced SEO agency. Local Blitz’s Google Ads services include a number of key specialized tasks such as improving the Google Ads Quality Score, defining broad match vs. exact match keywords, setting up Google Home Services Ads for Local Businesses, creating Google Display Ads, and selecting the best Google Ad type for the client’s needs.

Local Blitz has experience in helping businesses from diverse industries such as real estate, automotive, eCommerce, and more. The company was founded and is also currently led by Simon White, a veteran who brings over 17 years of experience in technology to benefit his clients’ bottom lines.

Local Blitz’s Indianapolis office can be contacted at the phone number (317) 672-1156.

