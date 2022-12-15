Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 15 matchup

Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Kirk Cousins had a glossy stat line, but his Minnesota Vikings (10-3) are on the heels of a loss ahead of a matchup against Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1).

A suspect Vikings defense will need to shore up before facing Taylor, one of the NFL's premier running backs, and the Indianapolis offense. Can the Jeff Saturday-coached Colts pull off a road upset against a Vikings team trying to shoot for a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs? The game is expected to kick off Saturday at 1 p.m. from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Colts vs. Vikings Week 15 game:

Colts at Vikings odds, moneyline and over/under

SATURDAY VIBES: Jeff Saturday wants Colts full-time coaching position. Has he earned the opportunity?

WEEK 15 NFL POWER RANKINGS: Everyone chasing Eagles, but new team leads AFC pack

NFL WEEK 14 WINNERS AND LOSERS: Panthers could send Buccaneers to offseason of transition

NFL Week 15 odds, predictions and picks

49ers vs. Seahawks | Colts vs. Vikings | Ravens vs. Browns | Dolphins vs. Bills | Lions vs. Jets | Chiefs vs. Texans | Steelers vs. Panthers | Eagles vs. Bears | Falcons vs. Saints | Cowboys vs. Jaguars | Cardinals vs. Broncos | Patriots vs. Raiders | Titans vs. Chargers | Bengals vs. Buccaneers | Giants vs. Commanders | Rams vs. Packers

Lorenzo Reyes: Vikings 24, Colts 20

This is a pair of teams I have a hard time backing; the Vikings tend to keep their games within one score and the Colts lack cohesion and have a sorely inexperienced head coach in Jeff Saturday. Indianapolis is coming off the bye. I think your money is better spent elsewhere.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates with teammate Justin Jefferson after catching a 15-yard touchdown pass.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates with teammate Justin Jefferson after catching a 15-yard touchdown pass.

Safid Deen: Vikings 34, Colts 14

The Vikings are looking for a bounce-back win after falling in Detroit last week, and the Colts are the perfect opponent. Jonathan Taylor might make it interesting, but the Vikings are too close to an NFC North crown to let this game slip away.

Richard Morin: Colts 20, Vikings 18

I'd stay away from backing either of these teams, but a national TV game leads me to believe Jeff Saturday and Colts could rile up some chaos.

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: Takeaways from Week 14 of 2022 NFL season: Tom Brady outclassed by 49ers, rookie QB

NEW BUCKETS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings: Game predictions, picks, odds

Latest Stories

  • Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 15 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 15 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.

  • Clinch-chasing Vikings put rebound ability to test vs. Colts

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — There's a connectivity and resiliency these Minnesota Vikings have crafted and harvested, helping put them on the brink of a division title despite being cumulatively outscored by their opponents. Time for another test of that character. After allowing 400-plus yards for a franchise-record fifth straight game in a defeat last week at Detroit, the Vikings (10-3) will take another crack at clinching when they host Indianapolis (4-8-1) on Saturday. The NFC North crown will be the

  • Driver 'Violently' Hits and Kills 14-Year-Old Boy During World Cup Game Celebrations in France

    The driver hit the teen boy as crowds in Montpellier celebrated France's World Cup semi-finals win

  • Dan Campbell deserves Coach of the Year consideration: Meet me at the logo

    Charles McDonald has taken notice of Detroit's surge, and if you don't want to credit the head coach for that, you know where to find him.

  • Why does the World Cup third-place game exist? It's all about the money

    Croatia and Morocco will play in the third-place game at the World Cup on Saturday, with the winner taking home $2 million more than the loser.

  • Bold fantasy football predictions: What surprises are in store for Week 15?

    Our analysts reveal their boldest predictions for the first round of the fantasy playoffs, including contributions from two unlikely passing games.

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Pirates sign RHP Velasquez in hopes of bolstering rotation

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 27 appearances for Chicago, with nine starts. He pitched well down the stretch for the White Sox, posting a 2.92 ERA with 24 strikeouts in his final 11

  • Braathen wins 1st World Cup slalom of the season

    VAL d'ISÈRE, France (AP) — A flawless second run helped Lucas Braathen win the first World Cup slalom of the season on Sunday for the third victory of his career. The Norwegian skier let out a yell and thumped his chest after seeing his time on the board and then he just had to wait for his compatriot and defending World Cup slalom champion Henrik Kristoffersen, who had a slender lead of 0.07 seconds from the first run. However, an error-strewn run from Kristoffersen on the Face de Bellevarde co

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t