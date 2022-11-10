Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 matchup

Two teams struggling to find their footing this season, Sam Ehlinger and the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) travel to Las Vegas to take on Derek Carr's Raiders (2-6).

The Raiders have struggled to finish games this season, but the Colts are in the midst of turmoil after firing a head coach and installing Jeff Saturday on an interim basis. Can the new-coach magic help the Colts on the road? Or will Las Vegas finally put together a complete game effort in at home? Kickoff is set for Sunday at 4 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Colts vs. Raiders Week 10 game:

Colts at Raiders odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Raiders (-6)

Moneyline: Raiders (-260); Colts (+205)

Over/under: 42

More odds, injury info for Colts vs. Raiders

Lorenzo Reyes: Raiders 25, Colts 7

I’m not buying the Saturday move. He’s going to face a ton of hurdles, the most difficult of which might be convincing a staff of veteran coaches who were passed up for the interim opportunity that he’s the right person for the gig. That said, the Raiders have been historically bad at blowing leads. I’m picking Vegas to win comfortably, but I would stay away from this game, frankly.

Wide receiver Davante Adams and quarterback Derek Carr have connected for five touchdowns this season, but the Rainders' passing offense has been much less effective than it was a year ago.

Safid Deen: Raiders 30, Colts 10

Saturday’s first game as Colts interim coach will see him regret he tweeted “Raiders look horrible” last weekend before he knew he’d get the job. The Raiders use the motivation to win their third game this season.

Lance Pugmire: Raiders 24, Colts 14

Las Vegas’ schedule hasn’t been that imposing, but it continues to botch its chances. If it happens again here, the season can officially be classified a failure.

Jarrett Bell: Raiders 27, Colts 23

Nate Davis: Raiders 27, Colts 16

Tyler Dragon: Raiders 24, Colts 17

