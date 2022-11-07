Indianapolis Colts fire coach Frank Reich amid 3-5-1 start to season

Amid the constant flux at quarterback, an offensive line that has regressed and a team that has struggled to compete in a weaker AFC South, the Indianapolis Colts are making a change at head coach.

The Colts (3-5-1) have fired Frank Reich on Monday, owner Jim Irsay announced on Twitter, one day after a 26-3 loss against the New England Patriots. The move comes less than one week after Reich had fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and two weeks after the Colts benched veteran quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of second-year passer Sam Ehlinger.

In four-plus seasons in Indianapolis, Reich leaves with a 40-33-1 record, with two playoff appearances.

Frank Reich had a 40-33-1 regular season record as coach of the Colts.

In two starts, both losses, Ehlinger has struggled to find consistency, completing 61.5% of his throws for 304 yards with no touchdowns and 1 interception. When Reich made the move to go to Ehlinger, he cited Ehlinger's mobility, but Indianapolis hasn't been able to get him going on the ground, either. He has run the ball 11 times for 54 yards.

Once known for having one of the top offensive lines in football, the Colts have regressed significantly in that area; in their Week 9 loss Sunday against the Patriots, Ehlinger was sacked nine times.

In March, the Colts traded for Ryan, who was expected to elevate the team to a contender in the AFC. Instead, Ryan could never find a rhythm and ended up throwing 9 interceptions in seven games, which still is most in the NFL.

Despite being two games under .500, the Colts are still in second place in the division, behind the 5-3 Tennessee Titans.

This is the first time in Jim Irsay's 25-year tenure as owner of the Colts that he has overseen the mid-season firing of a head coach.

Reich becomes the second head coach fired in the middle of the 2022 season, joining former Panthers coach Matt Rhule, who was let go Oct. 10.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Colts fire coach Frank Reich amid struggles in fifth season