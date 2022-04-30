Indianapolis Colts draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Indianapolis Colts:

Round 2 (No. 53 overall, from Raiders through Packers and Vikings) - Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati: GM Chris Ballard gives new QB Matt Ryan a nice alternative to WR Michael Pittman Jr. Pierce provides tremendous size (6-3, 211 pounds), speed (4.4-second 40-yard dash) and intelligence – he studied mechanical engineering – a combination that should earn him immediate snaps if not Indy's WR2 post. Draft tracker

Round 3 (73, from Commanders) - Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia: He's 6-7, 259 pounds and has 4.6 speed. Woods had 44 grabs for 598 yards last season, but will also block. Could take over for retired Jack Doyle. Draft tracker

Round 3 (77, from Vikings) - Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan: Indianapolis turns to the Austrian exchange student as its new blind side protector for Ryan. Draft tracker

Round 5 (159)

Round 5 (179, compensatory)

Round 6 (192, from Vikings)

Round 6 (216, compensatory)

Round 7 (239)

Indianapolis Colts' last five top draft picks:

2021 (No. 21 overall): RKwity Paye, DE, Michigan

2020 (No. 34 overall): Michael Pittman, Jr., WR, USC

2019 (No. 34 overall): Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

2018 (No. 6 overall): Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

2017 (No. 15 overall): Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Indianapolis Colts picks in 2022 NFL draft: Round-by-round selections