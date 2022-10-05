Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 matchup

Quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos return home to face Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts.

Both teams are coming off Week 4 losses. Will the Broncos get the offense going without starting running back Javonte Williams, who will miss the rest of the 2022 NFL regular season with a knee injury?

The Colts are dealing with injury issues of their own. Star running back Jonathan Taylor was ruled out of the game with an ankle injury. Thursday's game is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Colts vs. Broncos Week 5 game:

Colts at Broncos odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Broncos (-3.5)

Moneyline: Broncos (-175); Colts (+145)

Over/under: 42.5

More odds, injury info for Colts vs. Broncos

Lorenzo Reyes: Colts 21, Broncos 20

This Indianapolis team is better than its record indicates. Still, there should be plenty of caution when considering backing them. Jonathan Taylor is out, but Phillip Lindsay is a nice backup plan. Denver is too inconsistent. The safest play is probably the under, which has hit in all four of Indy’s games and three of the Broncos’ four.

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan hands off to running back Jonathan Taylor during their Week 4 game against the Titans.

Safid Deen: Broncos 24, Colts 14

Denver won two in a row before losing to the Raiders. I like the Broncos to bounce back, and I like them even more with Johnathon Taylor hobbled with an ankle injury.

Lance Pugmire: Broncos 23, Colts 17

An ankle injury sidelined fantasy-disappointment Jonathan Taylor in the Denver elevation Thursday night. Denver lost running back Javonte Williams and linebacker Randy Gregory to injuries, so expect points to be at a premium.

