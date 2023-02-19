Indiana women's basketball clinches share of Big Ten for first time in 40 years

Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) thanks Sara Scalia (14) for the assist after her basket during the first half of the Indiana versus Purdue women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Against Purdue, Indiana's women's basketball team followed a formula that has become familiar over the past three months.

The Hoosiers jumped out to an early lead, which they kept despite a Boilermakers run in the middle quarters. The score remained relatively close until Indiana methodically, and inevitably, pulled away.

In front of a program-first sold out Assembly Hall, the 83-60 win clinched Indiana at least a share of the Big Ten title for the first time since 1983. The Hoosiers (26-1, 16-1) finish the regular season against Iowa on Feb. 26. A win against the Hawkeyes, and Indiana gets the title to itself.

Offense from a pair of familiar sources

Indiana came out hot from 3-point range. Chloe Moore-McNeil connected from the wing to get the Hoosiers on the scoreboard, and Yarden Garzon cashed in on a look from the corner moments later.

As Indiana cooled off from deep, its production increased from its go-tos from the past five years. In her final regular-season game at Assembly Hall, Grace Berger ran the Indiana offense and made shots from her usual places on the court: near the elbow off of a screen, midrange along the baseline, at the rim.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Holmes found her stride as the Hoosiers widened their halftime lead in the third quarter. Like they did the first time they played Indiana, the Boilermakers sent a variety of looks and frequent double teams at Holmes. None of it mattered. Holmes didn't miss a shot until the fourth quarter. She finished with 20. Berger had 14.

Lasha Petree keeps Purdue in it

As the Indiana offense flowed early, Purdue's Lasha Petree prevented the deficit from getting too big. She scored 17 points, exactly half of the Boilermakers output, in the first half while connecting on four of her six attempts from 3-point range. She finished with 23 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the field.

At one point in the second quarter, Indiana took Moore-McNeil, its best perimeter defender, off of guard Abbey Ellis and onto Petree. Petree squared up Moore-McNeil on the perimeter, drove to the basket and drew a foul, the Indiana guard's second of the game.

Petree's performance, coupled with 14 Indiana turnovers, allowed Purdue to hang with a team playing for its first Big Ten title in 40 years, one that blew it out less than a month earlier on its home court. Outside of her, the Boilermakers were 1-for-13 from 3-point range.

More than enough support

All five of Indiana's starters scored in double figures. Garzon spotted up on the wings and connected on four 3-pointers. Sydney Parrish ran the floor, made hustle plays and knocked down shots. It wasn't a perfect afternoon for the Hoosiers, but they got the kind on contributions they'll need moving forward into March.

Moore-McNeil scored 14 points and made four 3-pointers, continuing her rise from a point guard who contributed mainly as a ball handler and on defense to a threat from deep. Coach Teri Moren pulled the starters in the final minutes of the game. The backups finished the day, conference in hand.

