Indiana vs. South Carolina: Predictions and odds for 2024 women's March Madness game

There were a few upsets and several blowouts across the first two rounds of the NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament as March Madness continues its roll into the Sweet 16.

No. 1 overall seed South Carolina Gamecocks have been responsible for two of the aforementioned blowouts in the tournament so far. They take on the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers in the Sweet 16 on Friday.

The undefeated Gamecocks took down No.16 Presbyterian in the first round with a 91-39 beatdown and didn't let up in the second round against No. 8 North Carolina. South Carolina won that one handily, 88-41.

Indiana has had a couple of strong showings of their own, defeating No. 13 Fairfield, 89-56, in the first round and taking out No. 5 Oklahoma in a 75-68 win where the Hoosiers pulled away late.

Here's everything to know about Friday's Sweet 16 game in the women's tournament.

South Carolina basketball: Kamilla Cardoso returns as Gamecocks advance to Sweet 16

Indiana vs. South Carolina predictions

Greenville News: South Carolina 89, Indiana 67

Evan Gerike writes, "South Carolina should be able to provide several answers to Holmes in the post and the Gamecocks can match the Hoosiers' shooting ability. Thanks to more rest afforded by a deeper bench and an extra day off between games, the Gamecocks are in good position to move to the Elite Eight."

The Sporting News: Take South Carolina against the spread

Tony Mejia writes, "If you’re willing to hold your breath and know there’s a possibility the Hoosiers get squashed, they do have loads of experience. However, four of their five losses have come by 13 or more points."

ESPN: Gamecocks heavily favored to move on

ESPN Analytics give South Carolina a 83.9% chance to win the Sweet 16 matchup. The same model leaves the Hoosies with a 16.1% chance to upset the undefeated Gamecocks.

Utah women's basketball: Utes team victims of 'racial hate crimes.' Here's what we know so far

Indiana vs. South Carolina: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

South Carolina are favorites to defeat Indiana in Friday's March Madness matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Wednesday.

Spread: South Carolina (-16.5)

Moneyline: South Carolina (-2500); Indiana (+1100)

Over/under: 144.5

How to watch Indiana vs. South Carolina: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Friday, March 29

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Where: MVP Arena, Albany, New York

Cable TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+; fuboTV

