Indiana visits Sacramento on 5-game road skid

Indiana Pacers (3-7, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (5-4, sixth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hits the road against Sacramento looking to end its five-game road slide.

Sacramento went 30-41 overall a season ago while going 16-20 at home. The Kings averaged 113.8 points per game last season, 16.3 on free throws and 36.6 from deep.

Indiana went 20-22 in Eastern Conference games and 21-15 on the road a season ago. The Pacers allowed opponents to score 115.3 points per game and shoot 46.8% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon: out (illness), T.J. Warren: out (foot), Isaiah Jackson: out (knee), Jeremy Lamb: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press