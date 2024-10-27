Indiana visits Orlando for conference matchup

Indiana Pacers (1-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (2-1, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Orlando and Indiana meet on Monday.

Orlando finished 47-35 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Magic averaged 8.2 steals, 5.2 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

Indiana went 47-35 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Pacers averaged 17.7 points off of turnovers, 14.9 second-chance points and 46.8 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: day to day (hip), Tristan Da Silva: day to day (illness).

Pacers: James Wiseman: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press