Indiana takes road win streak into matchup with Los Angeles

Indiana Pacers (40-31, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (37-32, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hits the road against Los Angeles trying to continue its five-game road winning streak.

The Lakers are 25-12 on their home court. Los Angeles has a 15-22 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pacers are 19-16 on the road. Indiana is the NBA leader in inside scoring, averaging 57.7 points per game in the paint this season. Pascal Siakam paces the team with 13.0 points per game in the paint.

The Lakers' 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 10.9 per game the Pacers give up. The Pacers are shooting 50.5% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 47.5% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 24.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Lakers. D'Angelo Russell is averaging 20.6 points and 6.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Siakam is shooting 52.2% and averaging 22.2 points for the Pacers. Myles Turner is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 120.7 points, 42.3 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points per game.

Pacers: 6-4, averaging 118.3 points, 44.5 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Christian Wood: out (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Colin Castleton: out (wrist), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (back).

Pacers: James Johnson: out (personal), Bennedict Mathurin: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

