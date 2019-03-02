Indiana stuns No. 6 Michigan State to sweep season series

Indiana students rush the court after the Hoosiers' victory over Michigan State. (Reuters)

Indiana may not make it to the NCAA tournament this season, but it certainly has Michigan State’s number.

The Hoosiers (15-14, 6-12 Big Ten) kept their slim March Madness hopes alive with a 63-62 upset victory over No. 6 Michigan State (23-6, 14-4 Big Ten) on Saturday to sweep the regular-season series.

It was a close game from the start. Even though the Spartans held a 35-28 lead at halftime and the Hoosiers trailed by as many as 12 points, they went on a 7-0 run late and were able to mount the comeback.

This has been a huge week for the Hoosiers, who knocked off No. 19 Wisconsin and now Michigan State.

The Spartans’ loss could prove crucial, as Purdue now has a half-game lead in the Big Ten standings with three winnable games left. Michigan State, meanwhile, still has to play No. 9 Michigan in a huge rivalry game at home to end the regular season.

