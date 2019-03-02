Indiana stuns No. 6 Michigan State to sweep season series
Indiana may not make it to the NCAA tournament this season, but it certainly has Michigan State’s number.
The Hoosiers (15-14, 6-12 Big Ten) kept their slim March Madness hopes alive with a 63-62 upset victory over No. 6 Michigan State (23-6, 14-4 Big Ten) on Saturday to sweep the regular-season series.
It was a close game from the start. Even though the Spartans held a 35-28 lead at halftime and the Hoosiers trailed by as many as 12 points, they went on a 7-0 run late and were able to mount the comeback.
This has been a huge week for the Hoosiers, who knocked off No. 19 Wisconsin and now Michigan State.
The Spartans’ loss could prove crucial, as Purdue now has a half-game lead in the Big Ten standings with three winnable games left. Michigan State, meanwhile, still has to play No. 9 Michigan in a huge rivalry game at home to end the regular season.
