Indiana State visits Missouri State following Teel's 24-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (5-4) at Missouri State Bears (5-3)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State faces Missouri State after Samage Teel scored 24 points in Indiana State's 87-71 victory against the Tarleton State Texans.

The Bears are 3-0 in home games. Missouri State is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Sycamores have gone 1-1 away from home. Indiana State averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Missouri State scores 77.0 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 76.8 Indiana State gives up. Indiana State averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Missouri State gives up.

The Bears and Sycamores match up Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dez White is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Bears.

Teel is averaging 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Sycamores.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press