Indiana State hosts UIC, looks to break home skid

UIC Flames (7-11, 4-5 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (3-17, 1-8 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State hosts UIC looking to end its three-game home slide.

The Sycamores have gone 1-6 in home games. Indiana State gives up 76.2 points and has been outscored by 12.8 points per game.

The Flames are 4-5 against MVC opponents. UIC scores 67.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Indiana State's average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UIC allows. UIC averages 67.5 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 76.2 Indiana State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keslyn Secrist is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Sycamores. Bella Finnegan is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaida McCloud is averaging 8.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Flames. Krystyna Ellew is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 64.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press