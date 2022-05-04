Indiana SNAP Benefits: When to Expect Your Hoosier Works Card EBT Payment in May 2022

Goodboy Picture Company / iStock.com

SNAP provides food assistance to low-income households across the U.S. In Indiana, SNAP is distributed to accounts linked to Hoosier Works cards by the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA), which is also responsible for ensuring federal regulations are maintained in each county.

Discover: Food Stamps: Can You Use Your SNAP EBT Card at Gas Stations?

More: SNAP 2022: Is My State Giving Out Extra EBT Food Stamp Money in May?

Indiana cardholders can use their Hoosier Works card at any store that accepts food assistance. SNAP benefits can only be used to purchase food, as well as seeds and plants to grow food. You can make returns from a SNAP account, but the amount of the return will go onto the EBT card as a credit. Cash cannot be given for returns.

To qualify for SNAP eligibility in Indiana, you must meet financial and non-financial requirements, such as state residency, citizenship or alien status, work registration and cooperation with the IMPACT job training program. All households must also pass a gross income test, except those with elderly or disabled members.

Indiana sends out SNAP benefits from the 5th to the 23rd of every month, based on the first letter of your last name. Here’s the deposit schedule for May:

If your last name’s first letter is: Benefits are available: A or B May 5 C or D May 7 E, F, or G May 9 H or I May 11 J, K, or L May 13 M or N May 15 O, P, Q, or R May 17 S May 19 T, U, or V May 21 W, X, Y, or Z May 23

See: POLL: Does April’s Stock Market Dip Concern You?

Find: Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash App

For the past two years, Hoosier Works cardholders have received enhanced federal food aid from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to address temporary food needs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the FSSA — and as reported by The Indianapolis Star — the enhanced benefits will last through the end of May, and Hoosiers will receive their regular amounts beginning in June.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Indiana SNAP Benefits: When to Expect Your Hoosier Works Card EBT Payment in May 2022