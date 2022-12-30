Indiana and Los Angeles square off for non-conference showdown

Los Angeles Clippers (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (19-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers take on Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in non-conference action.

The Pacers are 11-7 on their home court. Indiana has a 4-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Clippers are 10-9 on the road. Los Angeles ranks third in the NBA giving up only 108.8 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers won the last meeting 114-100 on Nov. 27, with Ivica Zubac scoring 31 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haliburton is averaging 20.8 points, 10.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

George is scoring 23.7 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 114.3 points, 39.3 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 113.9 points, 45.8 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton: day to day (knee), Daniel Theis: out (knee), Kendall Brown: out (leg).

Clippers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press