‘Indiana Jones 5’ to Premiere at Cannes 2023 as Disney Touts ‘Final Installment of the Beloved Franchise’

Cannes’ confirmation makes it official: “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” will make its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival next month.

Directed by James Mangold and starring Harrison Ford, Disney confirmed with the news Monday morning that this fifth Indiana Jones feature film will be the “final installment of the beloved franchise.”

“In 1995, I was honored to come to Cannes with my first film as part of Director’s Fortnite. Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!” Mangold said in a statement.

