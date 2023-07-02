Indiana Jones 5 director explains the fate of Shia LaBeouf's Mutt

Paramount

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny spoilers follow.



Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold has explained the sad fate of Shia LaBeouf's Mutt.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Indiana Jones 5 sees Harrison Ford's Indy team up with his goddaughter Helena, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, to find the Antikythera, aka the Archimedes Dial before Mads Mikkelsen 's former Nazi Jürgen Voller gets to it.

In the film, we learn that Indy's son Mutt, played by Shia LaBeouf in the 2008 film Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull , was killed in the Vietnam War leading to the breakdown of Indy and Marion's marriage.

Paramount

Related: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny ending: Explaining that time-travel twist

In one scene, an injured Indy tells his goddaughter he doesn't want to return to his home in 1969 believing he has nothing to go back to.

"That seemed to me to be right emotionally," Mangold told Variety . "That a disillusioned hero could end up at this wonderful tumultuous moment in world history and — with his son gone and his wife gone — that he'd picture himself staying in the place he loves best, which is this imagining [of] these worlds."

While LaBeouf has previously criticised Crystal Skull, Mangold said his decision to kill off Indy's son was unrelated to any comments made by the actor.

Disney

Related: The 'true' story behind Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

"It's separate from all past studio, political intrigue on movies I didn't make," Mangold said. "You were either going to make a movie all about the two of them or you're going to have to find a way to not have [Mutt] around, because he was too significant a player in the previous film to just pretend he didn't exist.

"I didn't think his whole thing worked that well in the previous film. I just went towards something else because it was what was more interesting to me."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is out now in UK and US cinemas.

You Might Also Like