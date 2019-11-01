Indiana HS football player pleads guilty to murdering cheerleader 6 months pregnant with his baby

A high school football player changed his plea nearly a year after the murder of a pregnant cheerleader. (Getty Images)

An Indiana high school football player charged with killing a cheerleader pregnant with his child pleaded guilty Wednesday nearly a year after confessing to the murder.

Aaron Trejo was arrested in December 2018 at the age of 16 and charged with one count of murder and one count of feticide in the death of 17-year-old Breana Rouhselang. Rouhselang was six months pregnant with their child.

Trejo faces up to 80 years in prison, per NBC’s WNDU, and is due to be sentenced Jan. 7.

Rouhselang’s body was found covered in a black garbage bag in a dumpster behind a restaurant after her family reported her missing in December 2018. She died of multiple stab wounds, according to an autopsy.

Trejo said, per NBC, that she waited too long to tell him she was pregnant and they were therefore unable to get an abortion. He told detectives at the time he planned for an entire week to kill her and after he did, he threw the weapon in a river.

"I took action...I took her life," he reportedly told detectives.

After initially pleading not guilty, he changed it at a status conference this week.

As well as being a cheerleader, Rouhselang was a team manager for the football team and a softball player.

