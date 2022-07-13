  • Oops!
Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball coach Mike Woodson wins 'best lawn' competition

Matthew VanTryon, Indianapolis Star
·1 min read
In this article:
Ever wonder what Indiana men's basketball coach Mike Woodson does during the offseason? Ask him about it. He'll tell you.

He makes sure his lawn is immaculate, and he's darn proud of it.

Woodson's daughter Mariah posted a picture Monday of her dad overlooking his lawn on Instagram.

"My dad takes his yard so seriously," she wrote. "He won yard of the month in his neighborhood and hasn't stopped showing me pictures of the yard."

In Woodson's defense, his yard does look mighty impressive given the lack of rain that has fallen in Indiana this summer. Normally, more than 9 inches of rain falls in Bloomington during the months of June and July. Just 2.4 inches fell in June, and 1.2 inches has fallen through the first 12 days of July.

If Indiana falls short of a Big Ten title in the months ahead, at least Woodson will have this to fall back on.

Follow IndyStar trending sports reporter Matthew VanTryon on Twitter @MVanTryon and email him story ideas at matthew.vantryon@indystar.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson won 'best lawn' competition

