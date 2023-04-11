Indiana Fever WNBA draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2023 WNBA draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Indiana Fever:
Round 1 (No. 1 overall) - Aliyah Boston, forward, South Carolina
Round 1 (7, from Dallas Wings) - Grace Berger, guard, Indiana
Round 2 (13) - Taylor Mikesell, guard, Ohio State
Round 2 (17, from Phoenix Mercury) - LaDazhia Williams, forward, LSU
Round 3 (25) - Victaria Saxton, forward, South Carolina
Indiana Fever's last five top draft picks:
2022 (No. 2 overall): NaLyssa Smith, forward, Baylor
2021 (No. 4 overall): Kysre Gondrezick, guard, West Virginia
2020 (No. 3 overall): Lauren Cox, forward, Baylor
2019 (No. 3 overall): Teaira McCowan, center, Mississippi State
2018 (No. 2 overall): Kelsey Mitchell, guard, Ohio State
