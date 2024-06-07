Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics: Predictions, odds and how to watch Caitlin Clark

The WNBA Commissioner's Cup continues this week with Friday night action, including the Indiana Fever (2-9) taking on the Washington Mystics (0-10).

Indiana's had five days off since losing 104-68 to the New York Liberty on the road, the third loss to New York of the season for the Fever. Rookie star Caitlin Clark had a season-low three points in the loss on 1-of-10 shooting. Kelsey Mitchell had a season-high 21 points and NaLyssa Smith had 17 in the loss as well.

The Mystics' slump to open the season continued this week with a 76-59 loss to the Connecticut Sun and a 79-71 loss to the Chicago Sky. Washington ranks last in the WNBA in points per game (72.7) and offensive rating (92.2). Tonight's game is the second of a back-to-back following that loss to the Sky.

Will the Fever bank their third win of the season or will Washington finally get their first win of 2024? Here's what to know about the matchup:

Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics predictions roundup

ESPN: Washington has a 60.2% chance of victory

ESPN Analytics favors the Mystics at home to get the win.

PickDawgz: Washington -1.5

Shane Mickle writes: "Even on tired legs, the Mystics are going to find success here. The Fever are giving up 90.5 points per game and they are going to really struggle here. The Mystics are averaging 72.7 points per game and the yare going to go well over than number here. The Fever aren’t going to have a chance here. Back the Mystics against the spread here."

Doc's Sports: Take Indiana

Tony Sink points out that the Fever's defense is last in the league in points allowed compared to the Mystics at eighth in the WNBA. Indiana's offense is better than the Mystics, though.

WNBA season: Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics odds

The Mystics are favored to win their first game of the season against the Fever at home, according to BetMGM odds.

Spread: Washington (-1.5)

Moneyline: Washington (-110), Indiana (-110)

Over/under: 162.5 points

WNBA season: How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics

When: Friday, June 7

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Cable TV: ION TV

Streaming: WNBA League Pass, Prime Video

More: Everything you need to know about WNBA and NBA League pass

