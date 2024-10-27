Indiana Fever fire coach Christie Sides after 2 seasons

The Indiana Fever parted with coach Christie Sides, the team announced Sunday, following a 20-20 season in which Indiana made its first playoff appearance since 2016. The Fever lost in the first round to the Connecticut Sun.

“We are incredibly thankful to Coach Sides for embracing the challenge of leading us through an integral transition period over the last two seasons, while also positioning us well for future growth,” Fever president of basketball operations Kelly Krauskopf said in a statement. “While decisions like these are never easy, it is also imperative that we remain bold and assertive in the pursuit of our goals, which includes maximizing our talent and bringing another WNBA championship back to Indiana.

“Coach Sides was an incredible representative of the Fever and our community, and we wish her nothing but success in the future.”

Sides went 33-47 (.413) in the regular season over her two campaigns with Indiana, helping guide the development of WNBA Rookies of the Year Aliyah Boston (2023) and Caitlin Clark (2024).

Sides was hired by the Fever in 2022. In August, she became the first coach in the team’s history to be named WNBA Coach of the Month.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.

Indiana Fever, WNBA

