Indiana confirms GM, SDI will build $3 bilion EV battery manufacturing plant

(Reuters) - General Motors and Samsung SDI will build a more than $3 billion EV battery cell plant in Indiana scheduled to begin operations in 2026, creating 1,700 manufacturing jobs, the state's governor said Tuesday.

The companies said in April they would invest more than $3 billion to build a joint venture EV battery manufacturing plant in the U.S. but did not name a location.

Reuters reported in January that GM had opted not to move forward with building a fourth U.S. battery plant with LG Energy Solution in Indiana, but said GM could still pick Indiana for a battery plant with another partner.

