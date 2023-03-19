Indiana All-American center Holmes expected back for second-round women’s game vs Miami

University of Miami basketball fans will be rooting against Indiana twice in 24 hours, as the ninth-seeded UM women’s team faces the top-seeded Hoosiers Monday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament following the men’s game Sunday night.

The 8 p.m. game is on Indiana’s home floor at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana, and will air on ESPN2.

The Hurricanes advanced after a 17-point comeback win over Oklahoma State on Saturday, the sixth largest halftime comeback in NCAA Tournament history. Haley Cavinder led the Hurricanes with 16 points and eight rebounds. It will be Miami’s third game against a No. 1 seed this season, having played Virginia Tech twice (regular season and ACC Tournament).

UM beat the Hokies by 11 points on Jan. 8, the only unranked team to beat a top seed by double figures. The Hurricanes and the Hoosiers have played five times, most recently last season in the Baha Mar Hoops Showcase in Nassau, Bahamas. Then-fourth-ranked Indiana escaped with a 53-51 victory.

“Great opponent, great atmosphere, unbelievable crowd,” UM coach Katie Meier said in anticipation of the matchup against the Hoosiers. She added that she has great respect for IU coach Teri Moren and they have exchanged strategies during the off-season.

“She’s special. She’s very, very good, and I love the way her teams play,” Meier said. “We’re excited. It’ll bring out the best in us.”

IU is 28-3 and led by 6-3 All-American center Mackenzie Holmes, who missed the first round win over Tennessee Tech with a sore knee. She is expected to play against UM. She averages 22.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks.

The Hoosiers won the Big Ten regular season title for the first time in 40 years and their No. 2 ranking was a school record.

“They’re really prolific, and almost 18 assists a game, which threatens us,” said Meier.

Another player UM must focus on is sharpshooting guard Grace Berger. Asked if there is a player similar, Meier smiled and said: “Dwyane Wade when he played for the Heat. (Laughter.) When he wanted his pull-up, he got it. Yeah, she’s really that good.

“She’s so efficient. She’s very, very poised, very balanced, incredibly athletic in terms of the lightness of her feet. She can get a shot off pretty easily, and if she’s determined to do something, you’d better have a lot of determination to stop her because she’s pretty determined.”

Meier and her players are aware there is a danger of being sapped of energy after an emotional comeback like they had on Saturday. They plan to get off to a better start.

“I’m worried about not getting in that deficit, that’s for sure,” Meier said. “You can’t do that two nights in a row and get away with it.”