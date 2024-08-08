Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat retires after disqualification from Olympic gold medal match

[Source]

India’s Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from her women's 50kg freestyle gold medal match against USA's Sarah Hildebrandt at the Paris Olympics after failing to make weight by a mere 100 grams on Wednesday morning. The 29-year-old three-time Olympian, who has been a leading voice in India's anti-sexual harassment movement in wrestling, seemingly announced her retirement from wrestling a day after her disqualification, writing on X, “Mom, wrestling defeated me. I have lost. Please forgive me. Your dream, my spirit, it’s all shattered. I don’t have more strength than this now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024.”

Rapid weight fluctuation : Phogat, whose usual diet consists of protein-rich foods and vegetables, failed to shed the excess weight despite a night of exercises and resorting to drastic measures like sauna use, fluid restriction and even cutting her hair. Experts attributed Phogat’s weight gain to rapid weight fluctuations influenced by various factors, including hormonal changes and stress.

Inspiring Olympic journey: Phogat's journey to the final was highlighted by her stunning upset victory over reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki in the first round. The disqualification is a devastating blow for the anti-sexual harassment advocate, who participated in athlete-led protests demanding action against sexual abuse allegations last year.

