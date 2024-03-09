Indian Wells: Emma Raducanu reaches third round after Dayana Yastremska retires with injury

Emma Raducanu is through to the third round at Indian Wells (Getty Images)

Emma Raducanu moved into the third round at Indian Wells after Dayana Yastremska retired due to injury.

The Briton was 4-0 up in the opening set, inside 20 minutes, before the 30th seed, who had been wincing and holding her stomach, brought an end to proceedings.

It is the first time in a year that Raducanu has won back-to-back matches, having missed most of last season due to wrist and ankle surgeries.

Two wins this week means that she will remain inside the top 300 of the world rankings, but Raducanu now likely faces a huge test as she bids to reach the fourth round at Indian Wells for the second year in a row.

The 21-year-old will face world number two Aryna Sabalenka next, providing the Australian Open champion beats Peyton Stearns in her opening match.

Raducanu has never previously faced Sabalenka. At this tournament a year ago, Raducanu won only four games as Iga Swiatek eased to a fourth-round win on her way to reach the semi-finals.

Elsewhere at Indian Wells, British number one Cameron Norrie began his campaign with a 6-4 6-4 win over Lorenzo Sonego.

The 28th seed has enjoyed real success in the Californian desert in recent seasons, winning the title in 2021 and reaching the quarter-finals in each of the past two years.

Norrie will face either Hubert Hurkacz or Gael Monfils in the third round.