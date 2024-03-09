Indian Wells: Cameron Norrie beats Lorenzo Sonego to reach round three

Cameron Norrie won the Indian Wells title in 2021

British number one Cameron Norrie beat Lorenzo Sonego 6-4 6-4 to reach round three at Indian Wells.

Norrie, 28, enjoyed a straightforward opening set, breaking Italy's Sonego once and holding on to his own service games to win it.

He broke twice in the second set to lead 5-2 but Sonego, also 28, fought back to win two games before Norrie served out for the win.

Gael Monfils, of France, or Pole Hubert Hurkacz are next up for Norrie.

This is Norrie's first tournament since he lost in straight sets to Argentine qualifier Mariano Navone in the semi-finals of the ATP Rio Open on 25 February.

Norrie, who won the tournament at Indian Wells in 2021, struggled with the hot and humid conditions in Rio and has been recovering from illness over the past few weeks.

"I got sick at the end of Rio so I haven't been able to practise too much," Norrie told Sky Sports after his win against Sonego.

"I've been trying to recover and that's why I was happy to be out here. I just need to build back again for Miami and all these matches to try to improve. It's not easy but you take it for granted sometimes when you're not feeling well.

"It's good memories coming here again. I like the courts and facilities. It's always positive memories and I enjoy coming here year after year."