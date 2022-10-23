Indian state becomes first to offer medical schooling in Hindi

India's second-largest state, Madhya Pradesh, has launched the country's first medical textbooks in Hindi in a bid to to make higher education more accessible to non-English speakers, but critics have warned that the move could distance Indian doctors from the global medical community.

Madhya Pradesh has ordered its top medical schools to teach the basics in the Hindi language rather than English, but experts are divided over the unprecedented project.

Anatomy, physiology and biochemistry courses will be offered in Hindi to new entrants in all 13 state-run medical colleges starting the current session this year, while textbooks for seniors will be available from 2023.

The opt-in curriculum was rolled out last weekend in Madhya Pradesh, where 90 percent of 73 million residents speak Hindi.

‘Hinglish’

Critics described the 3,410-page textbooks, which continue to use medical phrases in English but all written in Hindi script, as a lazy exercise in transliteration.

“It is not a translation of the books but a transformation,” argued Satykant Trivedi, part of the team that worked on the unique project.

“We have written the books in Hindi script and not complicated the things for students by translating terminologies,” he said.

Earlier this week, Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, also announced the planned roll-out of Hindi textbooks in local schools of medicine next year.

Officials say the shift in the language of instruction will bring higher studies closer to 86 million deeply poor people in the two states, where education in English is costly and seen as elitist.

"This beginning in the field of medical education is going to bring a big positive change in the country," Modi tweeted in Hindi.



