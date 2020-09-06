Indian Railways to Cut Jobs and Would be Completely Privatised? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Calls Social Media Claims 'Misleading'

New Delhi, September 6: Recently, several fake news and misinformation are being shared on social media, creating panic among the masses. One such fake news claimed that the Indian Railways are getting completely privatised, which will lead to cut in Jobs. However, the PIB Fact debunked the fake news. It called the claim “misleading”. Coronavirus Found in Broiler Chicken? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

The PIB Fact check said the railways are not getting privatised completely. It added that there are only certain areas where public-private partnership will be tried. It tweeted, “Claim: #IndianRailways is being completely privatised along with a cut in jobs. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Misleading. There are certain areas where public-private partnership is being worked upon but the control will still vest with @RailMinIndia. No jobs are being lost.”

In July this year, the Indian Railways announced that the first set of 12 private trains would be introduced in 2023, followed by 45 more in the next fiscal. The Railways has plans to roll out all 151 such train services by 2027, officials said. In a formal kick-start to its plans to allow private entities to operate passenger trains on its network, the railways in July this year invited proposals from companies to run 151 modern passenger trains on 109 pairs of routes across the country.

The project would entail a private sector investment of about Rs 30,000 crore. The time and again in the past, the government had ruled out possibility of privatising the national transporter. The government had clarified that it was only looking for private investment in the Railways.