India's powerlifters Jaideep Kumar, Sakina Khatun, and coach JP Singh left for the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday.

Jaideep Kumar will take part in the Men's 65 kg category, while Sakina Khatun will be competing in the women's 50 kg category. Both the powerlifters shall be competing for medals in their respective categories on 27 August.

The contingent was given a warm send-off by officials of the Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Powerlifting is making its debut at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Before the official send-off, a dinner was organised for the para-athletes at Delhi's JLN Stadium Hostel. The hostel chef and his team prepared a special dinner and cake for the contingent.

"We have trained hard for this day. If everything goes well, we can create history and bring a medal home," Jaideep said.

On 17 August, Sakina Khatun was one of ten athletes who interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi had praised her as a champion as she had fought not only her disability but also extreme poverty.

"We are not going there under any pressure. If we do our best and if we have a little bit of luck on that day, our powerlifters shall be able to create history," said coach JP Singh.

(Inputs from ANI)

Dinner organised by SAI at JLN Stadium Hostel

Indian Paralympians and support staff pose for a photo at the Indira Gandhi International Airport

Jaideep and Sakina ready get ready for take off

. Read more on Sports by The Quint.Indian Powerlifters Depart for Tokyo Paralympic Games'We Will Get You Home': Biden on Evacuating People Stranded in Afghanistan . Read more on Sports by The Quint.