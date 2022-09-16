Indian PM Modi tells Russia's Putin now 'is not an era of war'
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that now is not a time for war, with food, fertiliser and fuel security among the major concerns of the world at present.
"I know that today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this," Modi told Putin on the sidelines of a regional security bloc summit in Uzbekistan.
(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)