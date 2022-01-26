Indian Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market 2022 - 2028: A $62 Million Market by 2028

India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market and Forecast 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market size is expected to reach USD 62 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 11% from 2022 to 2028.

India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market is growing with the increasing per capita income, growing interest, increase in incidences of chromosomal aneuploidies among fetuses, development of advanced non-invasive prenatal testing products, rising awareness regarding non-invasive prenatal testing. The market shows high potential for growth in the future.

This new market report presents a comprehensive study of the entire Indian non-invasive prenatal testing market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the India non-invasive prenatal testing market. The report also provides up-to-date historical market size data for the period 2018-2021 and an illustrative forecast to 2028 covering key market aspects like market value and volume for non-invasive prenatal testing in India.

The India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Research Report:

Analyses the Historical Growth in the Market Size of the India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market from 2018 to 2021

Estimates and Forecasts the Market Size of the India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market from 2022 to 2028 and Growth Rate until 2028

Evaluates the Number of NIPT Tests Performed in India with Six Years Forecast

Assesses the Market Potential and Opportunities for this Innovation-Driven India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market with Six Years Forecast

Meticulously Assesses the Overall United States Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Volume and Future Trends

Detailed Insights into the Regulatory Framework of the India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

Features Reimbursement Patterns of the India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

Tracks Competitive Developments, Approaches, Recent Industry Developments, Mergers & Acquisitions, Collaboration Deals, Partnership Deals, Distribution, Exclusive, and Licensing Agreement

A Comprehensive List of the Key Players Along with the Analysis of their Current NIPT Test Portfolios, Business Overview, and Recent Development

The Leading Companies for the Indian Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market are Listed Below:

Medgenome

DNA Labs India

LifeCell

Apollo Centre for Fetal Medicine

Igenomix India

Fortis Healthcare Limited

DNA Forensics Laboratory Pvt. Ltd.

Thyrocare Technologies Limited

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the current scenario of the Indian non-invasive prenatal testing market?

What is the total market size and forecast (until 2028) for the Indian non-invasive prenatal testing market?

How has the potential Indian market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

How many NIPT tests were performed in India during 2018-2028?

What are the key marketed NIPT tests available in India?

What are the major drivers of the Indian non-invasive prenatal testing market?

What are the major inhibitors of the Indian non-invasive prenatal testing market?

What is the reimbursement pattern in the Indian non-invasive prenatal testing market?

What is the regulatory framework in the Indian non-invasive prenatal testing market?

What are the major deals and agreement happenings in the non-invasive prenatal testing market?

Who are the top Indian market players? What are their happenings, current developments, and scenarios?

How is the Indian market predicted to develop in the future?

