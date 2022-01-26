Indian Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market 2022 - 2028: A $62 Million Market by 2028

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market and Forecast 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market size is expected to reach USD 62 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 11% from 2022 to 2028.

India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market is growing with the increasing per capita income, growing interest, increase in incidences of chromosomal aneuploidies among fetuses, development of advanced non-invasive prenatal testing products, rising awareness regarding non-invasive prenatal testing. The market shows high potential for growth in the future.

This new market report presents a comprehensive study of the entire Indian non-invasive prenatal testing market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the India non-invasive prenatal testing market. The report also provides up-to-date historical market size data for the period 2018-2021 and an illustrative forecast to 2028 covering key market aspects like market value and volume for non-invasive prenatal testing in India.

The India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Research Report:

  • Analyses the Historical Growth in the Market Size of the India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market from 2018 to 2021

  • Estimates and Forecasts the Market Size of the India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market from 2022 to 2028 and Growth Rate until 2028

  • Evaluates the Number of NIPT Tests Performed in India with Six Years Forecast

  • Assesses the Market Potential and Opportunities for this Innovation-Driven India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market with Six Years Forecast

  • Meticulously Assesses the Overall United States Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Volume and Future Trends

  • Detailed Insights into the Regulatory Framework of the India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

  • Features Reimbursement Patterns of the India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

  • Tracks Competitive Developments, Approaches, Recent Industry Developments, Mergers & Acquisitions, Collaboration Deals, Partnership Deals, Distribution, Exclusive, and Licensing Agreement

  • A Comprehensive List of the Key Players Along with the Analysis of their Current NIPT Test Portfolios, Business Overview, and Recent Development

The Leading Companies for the Indian Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market are Listed Below:

  • Medgenome

  • DNA Labs India

  • LifeCell

  • Apollo Centre for Fetal Medicine

  • Igenomix India

  • Fortis Healthcare Limited

  • DNA Forensics Laboratory Pvt. Ltd.

  • Thyrocare Technologies Limited

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • What is the current scenario of the Indian non-invasive prenatal testing market?

  • What is the total market size and forecast (until 2028) for the Indian non-invasive prenatal testing market?

  • How has the potential Indian market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • How many NIPT tests were performed in India during 2018-2028?

  • What are the key marketed NIPT tests available in India?

  • What are the major drivers of the Indian non-invasive prenatal testing market?

  • What are the major inhibitors of the Indian non-invasive prenatal testing market?

  • What is the reimbursement pattern in the Indian non-invasive prenatal testing market?

  • What is the regulatory framework in the Indian non-invasive prenatal testing market?

  • What are the major deals and agreement happenings in the non-invasive prenatal testing market?

  • Who are the top Indian market players? What are their happenings, current developments, and scenarios?

  • How is the Indian market predicted to develop in the future?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nhc4sn

