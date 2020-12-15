Indian Navy senior-most submariner passes away due to Covid complications

ANI
Vice Admiral Srikant. Photo/ANI
Vice Admiral Srikant. Photo/ANI

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Seniormost submariner of the Indian Navy, Vice Admiral Srikant, passed away due to Covid-19 related complications at Base Hospital in New Delhi on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

He was the Director General of Project Seabird.

Earlier, he had held the titles including Inspector General of Nuclear Safety and Commandant of the National Defence College. (ANI)

