Indian Navy mobilises rescue teams for flood relief, evacuation in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa

Indian Navy teams evacuating people from flood affected areas

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): In the wake of big relief work, the Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy has mobilized rescue teams to provide assistance of considerable resources to state and district administrations of affected areas in the large parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Goa reeling under extensive flooding due to incessant rains and consequent overflowing of riverbanks and dams over the last few days.

A total of seven Naval Flood Rescue Teams (FRTs) from Mumbai have been deployed to Ratnagiri and Raigarh districts commencing from July 22.

"One Seeking 42C Helicopter from, Mumbai was deployed for aerial reconnaissance at Poladpur/Raigad on July 23. One ALH helicopter from Goa was positioned at Ratnagiri for relief/rescue AM 23 July, Additional Flood Rescue Teams are being maintained on a high degree of readiness at Mumbai, for immediate deployment," according to the Indian Navy.

In Karnataka, at Karwar, the Indian Naval Emergency Response Team (ERT) comprising 17 Divers, five Geminis, associated equipment such as Life Jackets and Life Buoys was deployed in the morning hours on July 23 on the demand of assistance from the District Collector, Uttara Kannada District to rescue people stranded near Kadra Dam, Mallapur Kurnipet, Kaiga due to heavy rains and floods.

The team was able to successfully evacuate over 100 stranded people at Singudda and Bhaire villages whilst rescue efforts are still going on at Kaiga and Mallapur.

The rescued personnel were shifted to safe locations in coordination with the district administration. In another swift search and rescue mission undertaken at Dongri in the Gangavalli river belt, eight personnel stranded in two hotels were airlifted by Naval Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), when local attempts for rescue were unsuccessful.

The Naval ALH was launched from Goa and completed the rescue of the stranded people in over two hours successfully.

In addition to providing aerial support to Karwar rescue efforts, a sortie was made to Ganjem near Goa's Ponda to check and verify the receding water levels. Another ALH has been deployed at flood-affected Ratnagiri to undertake search and rescue missions, the Navy added. (ANI)