Indian Navy to hold sailing regattas in all three Command Headquarters to popularise sailing sports

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Indian Navy under the aegis of the Indian Naval Sailing Association (INSA) has planned to conduct sailing regattas and a sail parade by Sailing boats and dingies in all three Command Headquarters locations, informed the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday.

The activities are conducted as part of the commemorative activities under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav for popularising sailing sports among the local population, said the release by the ministry.

"The first event is scheduled to be conducted by Indian Naval Watermanship Training Center, Kochi in Ernakulam channel on 23 Sep 21. A total of 75 Naval personnel will participate and showcase their yachting skills during the event," read the release.

The Flag Officer Commanding in Chief Southern Naval Command will be the Chief Guest for the event.

It is informed that the Indian Naval Ocean Sailing Vessels, sailing boats and sailing dingies of Southern Naval Command will be taking part in the regatta and sail parade.

The release also mentions that the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Yachting events at Mumbai and Visakhapatnam are scheduled to be held in the months of October and November respectively. (ANI)