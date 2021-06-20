From Indian Navy to Defence Ministry, List of Government Jobs to Apply for This Week

If you are looking for a government job, we have good news for you. A number of government jobs have been released this week and some of these opportunities are open for people belonging to all streams. Vacancies in the defence services, medical field and teaching field are quite high in number. We have got you covered with the positions that have been released recently. Let’s take a look at the list of government jobs you can apply this week.

BIS Scientist B Recruitment 2021

The Bureau of Indian Standards has announced 28 vacancies of “Scientist B job for engineering graduates”. Those interested can apply till June 25 on the official website of BIS. For eligibility criteria and other details, click here.

ASC Centre Defence Ministry Recruitment 2021

The ASC Centre South (Bangalore) – 2 ATC, Ministry of Defence have announced 100 vacancies to fill different posts in Group C. As many as 100 vacancies have been posted and these includes cleaner, cook, civil motor driver and civilian catering instructor. Take a quick look at the detailed description of the job here.

HSSC Haryana SI Recruitment:

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced 400 vacancies for Sub-Inspector (Male) and 65 posts for Sub-Inspector (Female) for Group C in the Police department. The age of the candidate should be between 21 and 27 years as of June 1, 2021. Check details here.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment:

The body has announced 350 vacancies at the post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantri. The application process will be held between July 2 and July 16. Candidates can apply on the official website of the Indian Coast Guard. Click here to know more details.

APVVP Recruitment 2021:

The Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department of the Andhra Pradesh government has vacancies for 453 posts. The drive is being held to fill in the vacancies of Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialists of different specialties in Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (APVVP) Hospitals. Check all the details here.

Story continues

Indian Navy Recruitment:

The Indian Navy has released 50 openings for unmarried male candidates for the post of SSC Officer Entry for Extended Naval Orientation Course. The application process will end on June 29. For eligibility criteria and further details, click here.

MPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment:

As many as 576 vacancies for the post of Medical Officer have been released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission. The application process is scheduled to start from June 24. Only those who have a MBBS degree are eligible to apply for this position. Click here to know everything about the opportunity.

OPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon:

The Odisha Public Service Commission has notified 351 vacancies for the post of veterinary assistant surgeon at the state Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department. The online registration will conclude on July 16. Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 44,900 on a monthly basis. Click here for further details.

UPPSC Recruitment:

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission is recruiting lecturers — 35 for Maths, 33 for Biology, , 30 for Physics and 26 for Chemistry. Those interested in any of the 124 vacancies available at Government Aashram Paddhati Inter College must apply through the official website. For more details, click here.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here