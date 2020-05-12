Indian national allegedly falsely declared travel history twice at Supreme Court

COVID-19 precautionary measures being taken at the Supreme Court building on 26 March 2020. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — A man will be charged on Wednesday (13 May) with falsely declaring his travel history on two occasions prior to entering the Supreme Court earlier this year.

A joint press release from the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Tuesday stated that the 47-year-old Indian national had declared that he had not been abroad for the past 14 days prior to entering the Supreme Court on 31 March and 1 April.

However, he had in fact returned to Singapore from the United States of America on 20 March. As a result, the man was allowed to enter the building.

The police were alerted to the case on 1 April. The press release did not state how the alleged offence came to light.

The Supreme Court had made it compulsory for all visitors to declare their two-week travel history at the entrance of the building prior to entering as part of COVID-19 precautionary measures.

If convicted of providing false information to a public servant, the man will be deported after serving his sentence and barred from re-entering Singapore.

He faces up to two years’ jail, or a fine, or both, upon conviction of the offence.

“The authorities would like to remind members of the public to take all health and travel declarations seriously, and to submit truthful and accurate information. Action will be taken against those found to have made false declarations,” ICA and SPF said.





