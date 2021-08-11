Indian Men Are Splurging As Many Beauty Products As Women: Report

When Kiran Kale is not busy working as a banker, he spends his time scrolling through Facebook for the latest beauty tutorials. “I love watching makeup tutorials,” gushes the 29-year-old over phone from Pune.

Kale usually buys beauty products from Nykaa and says he spends about Rs 6,000 on average per month on beauty products.

As the perception of beauty is changing fast across societies and becoming more inclusive, men are no longer left out of the beauty regime, once so rigorously followed by women, stated a new report by Inc 42 and Clootrack.

Mumbai's Maqsood Shah, who recently started working from office –settles down with a cup of tea, and his phone during his lunch break. He says that he checks out beard growing tutorials on YouTube and enjoys scrolling through beauty e-tailer websites even if he doesn’t intend to buy anything.

" I am really concerned about how I look. I want that perfect beard. I buy beard grooming products worth Rs 4,000 every month," Shah adds.

On average, male consumers bought 3.2 haircare products last month compared to 3.1 by females said the “Connected Beauty Consumer Report” on the beauty and personal care industry in India.

India’s Online Beauty Market Is Expected to Cross USD 5 Bn By 2025

Online growth of this segment may account for 15% of the country’s total beauty and personal care products market by 2025.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted online discovery and sales of beauty brands after the brick-and-mortar boundaries of retail were demolished by frequent lockdowns.

The study reveals that beauty and personal care products industry giants, such as Johnson & Johnson, Himalaya, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), ITC, Lakmé and others, who have dominated the country’s market for decades, are now being challenged by new-age brands like Mamaearth, The Moms Co., SUGAR Cosmetics, Nykaa, Nua, and Pee Safe.

Factors Triggering Purchase Decision of Online Beauty Products Shoppers

The report analysed 25,996 online product reviews posted by the buyers of beauty and personal care products in India to identify what triggers a consumer to purchase beauty care products online.

It is worth noting that price is not a key factor for online buyers of beauty and personal care products in India.

Some of the factors responsible for triggering online purchase of beauty products are:

Its effect on skin

Fragrance of the product

Its effect on hair

Usage of the product

The report adds that most of the brands in the beauty products space are now manufacturing their products with natural ingredients. These are certified organic products, toxin-free, and chemical-free.

While most of the companies believe that price is a major factor, but the trend shows that it is not a priority among online shoppers who buy beauty and personal care products.

Which Beauty Brands Are India’s Favorites?

Several brands such as mCaffeine, Khadi Essentials, Arata, SUGAR, WOW Skin Science, Plum Goodness, Nua, My Carmesi, Pee Safe, PeeBuddy, The Man Company, Beardo and The Moms Co., have emerged as major players in the online beauty and personal care space in India.

