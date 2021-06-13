Indian Idol 12: Rakhi Sawant Shows Off Her Energetic Thumkas As She Dances to Vidya Balan’s Song Mala Jau De (Watch Video)

Dancing queen Rakhi Sawant is all set to perform her heart out on the singing reality show, Indian Idol 12. As the controversial girl has shared a glimpse from the show on Instagram and well it looks fab. Rakhi can be seen flaunting her thumkas as she dances to Vidya Balan's song Mala Jau De.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Also Read | When Neha Kakkar's Singing Made Anu Malik Slap Himself In This Throwback Video From Indian Idol Season 2