Indian films that sparked the critic in me: Satyajit Ray’s Mahanagar is the definitive feminist classic

(Editor's Note: This is Part 1 of a series by film critic Anna M.M. Vetticad)

Cinema is a political enterprise.

Films are entertainment, they are a means of travelling to places you may never physically see in your life and exploring foreign cultures, but over and above everything else for me, they are political. I was obviously not capable of articulating this view with such clarity as a child in the 1980s when I watched Satyajit Ray's Mahanagar (The Big City) on our family's box-like TV set, a far cry from the sleek flat TVs of today. I do know though that it is back then that an awareness began to dawn on me of the feminist potential of films.

When a proposal was mooted for me to write a series on Firstpost about the cinematic works that planted the seeds of a film critic in me, Mahanagar came to mind immediately. I was a kid when I first watched it, not yet a teenager as far as I remember, and I cannot be sure I knew the word "feminism" at the time, but I can never forget the impact on me of the heroine Arati's increasing self-confidence manifested in her changing body language through the length of the narrative.

When Mahanagar was released in 1963, Ray had already been a household name in West Bengal and a celebrated director across India and the world for almost a decade. His debut feature, 1955's Pather Panchali (Song of the Road), had earned him immediate global recognition, a National Award for Best Feature Film at home and at the Cannes Film Festival, the Best Human Document Award. Mahanagar was the first Ray film I watched though.

Based on Narendranath Mitra's short story Abotaranika (The Prologue), Mahanagar is an account of altered power equations in a patriarchal, lower-middle-class Bengali household in 1950s Kolkata, when the daughter-in-law of the family gets a job. Arati Mazumdar (played by Madhabi Mukherjee) is initially shown as a meek, self-effacing woman who spends her days dutifully catering to the needs of her husband Subrata (Anil Chatterjee), their only child Pintu, her school-going sister-in-law Bani and elderly parents-in-law, Sarojini and Priyagopal. While each of these characters is important, the focal point of the plot remains Arati's bond with Subrata.

That the Mazumdars are struggling financially is established quickly in Mahanagar's opening scenes. They live in a cramped flat, and among other signs of their straitened circumstances, Priyagopal is struggling with his vision because he desperately needs new spectacles and Arati borrows tea leaves from a neighbour to serve her tired spouse a beverage when he gets home.

Just as quickly established is the benevolent patriarchy in the household. Subrata is almost affectionate in his tone when he chides Arati for not being there to serve him as soon as he returned home. He is not rude, overbearing or violent, and the couple are, to all appearances, fond of each other, but his admonishment is not non-serious. He later adopts a half-jesting tone when he tells her "a woman's place is in the home" during a discussion on whether or not she should take up a job.

The idea of a job comes from Arati who is ridden with guilt since the burden of the family's finances is entirely on her beloved Subrata's shoulders. She goes so far as to ask, "And what do I do? I never saw how you were suffering..." " considering that when we observe her within the confines of their home, she is occupied at every instant, her assessment of her contribution to the household makes Mahanagar a telling illustration of how economies, families and women themselves till date continue to underrate women's work within the house.

What is equally interesting is Subrata's enthusiastic involvement in Arati's quest for a chaakri (job). His only worry at that point is how his parents might react. As days roll by though, as Arati's new-found self-assurance becomes visible, he is wracked with insecurities and it becomes clear that he is using his parents as an excuse to camouflage his own ego, which was massaged by her earlier diffidence and dependence on him.

