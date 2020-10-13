Indian films that sparked the critic in me: Rituparno Ghosh’s Dahan is every woman’s story

(Editor's Note: This is Part 5 of a series by film critic and consulting editor, Anna M.M. Vetticad)

I remained frozen in my seat for several minutes after I first watched Rituparno Ghosh's Dahan. I had been a journalist for a few years already by then, and I remember being shaken to the core, thinking: that felt like my story. The specifics of Romita and Jhinuk's experiences in Dahan are unrelated to anything I have been through, but in those years when I had only just discovered that sexual predators are not confined to streets and Delhi Transport Corporation buses but also roam professional spaces where we expect to feel safe, I could relate to the extreme loneliness in their battles as if they were my own.

A friend wrote to me suggesting that I feature Ritwik Ghatak's Meghe Dhaka Tara in this series. Another proposed K.A. Abbas' Saat Hindustani. So I want to start this week's essay by reminding readers that this is not a series on India's greatest films or my all-time favourites: this is a selection of great Indian films that from my childhood up to my early years as a journalist affected me personally in specific ways that awakened the film buff in me, and ultimately set me off on a path to becoming a film critic. The ocean in Ramu Kariat's Chemmeen " that I watched when I was perhaps eight years old " introduced me to the impact that visuals can have on a viewer. Satyajit Ray's Mahanagar gave me my maiden sliver of a realisation of the feminist potential of cinema. I was deeply distressed even as a child by the destructive power of social ostracism portrayed in Chemmeen and moved by the possibility of an individual getting sensitised to the concerns of a social group other than his own as showcased in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Namak Haraam. Jahnu Barua's Hkhagoroloi Bohu Door opened a window to cinema as a means of travel for me. And after I saw Dahan (1997), I knew that irrespective of where my career took me, I would always write about films.

Dahan is based on Suchitra Bhattacharya's novel of the same name that in turn was based on a real-life incident reported in Kolkata in the early 1990s. The conflicts in the film kick off when a middle-class stay-at-home wife, Romita Chaudhury (Rituparna Sengupta), is molested by a group of men one night near a Metro station, and her husband Palash is beaten unconscious when he tries to defend her. Passers-by avoid intervening to save themselves the trouble, until a young schoolteacher called Srobona Sarkar (Indrani Halder) stops. She is hurt but succeeds in preventing the ruffians from abducting Romita.

What follows initially is to be expected. Srobona, known as Jhinuk to her family, is lauded for her courage by the press, family, colleagues and the community. Meanwhile, Romita nurses her injuries and her mental trauma at home.

Then comes the unexpected " or rather, Jhinuk and Romita could not have predicted the subsequent turn of events although it is unsurprising to any close observer of middle-class Bengali society or India at large. (>Spoiler alert) Romita's in-laws' and husband's initial concern melts away quickly and she becomes an object of suspicion within those four walls as family "honour" takes precedence over her well-being when gossip spreads that she may have been raped, not molested. There is speculation too that she was having an affair with one or more of her attackers at some point. Instead of denouncing wagging tongues, Palash questions Romita's character. When she objects to his comments, he beats her up and rapes her.

Jhinuk has her own share of problems. Fulfilling her legal obligations as a witness in Romita's case becomes a headache, and soon she faces pressure from her boyfriend Tunir to retract her testimony. His career is at stake if she persists with the truth, since one of the ruffians belongs to an influential family with connections at his workplace. (>Spoiler alert ends)