Indian films that sparked the critic in me: Jahnu Barua’s Hkhagoroloi Bohu Door is an indictment of cold-hearted development

(Editor's Note: This is Part 3 of a series by film critic and consulting editor, Anna M.M. Vetticad)

I was a little girl when I first watched Satyajit Ray's Mahanagar and Ramu Kariat's Chemmeen that I covered in Part 1&2 respectively of this series on Indian films that sparked the critic in me. Back in the 1980s, for a child growing up in Delhi, the only regular access to Indian cinema other than Bollywood/Hindi came via Doordarshan, that too through a single weekly slot for the umbrella category "praadeshik cinema" (regional cinema " a marginalising term, the implications of which I did not fully understand then) while Hindi had its own weekly slot. Considering the number of languages in which India makes films, this meant limited exposure to the cinema of all Indian languages other than Hindi. That grouse notwithstanding, DD along with my father's vast book collection gave me my earliest window to worlds beyond my own. Mahanagar, for one, was set in urban Bengal, Chemmeen on the Kerala coast.

After a while, for me cinema became a means of travel to hitherto unexplored lands, and once I began working, I was not reliant on DD alone for those journeys. Though theatres in Delhi remained focused on Hindi and English films, there were festivals and other cultural hubs to choose from. That's how it came about that around in the mid-1990s, at a festival of films from the North East at Delhi's India International Centre, writer-director Jahnu Barua's Hkhagoroloi Bohu Door (It's A Long Way To The Sea) gave me my maiden glimpse of rural Assam.

At the time, I was not aware of Barua's position on India's filmmaking firmament or the trophies already crowding his career. I do remember though that my heart broke but was immediately filled with optimism for Puwal, and I was smitten by that firecracker of a boy called Hkhuman.

A still from Hkhagoroloi Bohu Door, courtesy Jahnu Barua.

Hkhagoroloi Bohu Door is the story of an elderly boatman who earns a living by ferrying locals across the river that runs by their village. Puwal (Bishnu Kharghoria) has an indifferent elder son and daughter-in-law residing in Guwahati with their two children. He is devoted to his orphaned grandson Hkhuman (Sushanta Barooah) who stays with him.

Puwal is determined to be the last boatman in their family. "You have to study and be a respectable man one day," he tells Hkhuman early, unaware that circumstances will soon force him to hang up his own oars. When news comes that a bridge is being built across the river, the villagers are excited and no one concerns themselves with how Puwal will survive his consequent redundancy.

The beauty of Hkhagoroloi Bohu Door lies in the apparent simplicity with which it makes a complex and crucial statement. In a conversation I had with Barua this week, I was surprised to discover that when he travelled with the film across the world, he was often asked if he was anti-development. The tone of Hkhagoroloi Bohu Door does not at all suggest that the filmmaker is opposed to progress, nor does Puwal take such a stand. Puwal is practical enough to seek alternative employment as soon as he becomes aware of his impending joblessness, and his breakdown towards the end comes from utter despair because not a soul seems to care.

Hkhagoroloi Bohu Door's aversion is to apathy, not advancement.

As it happens, this interpretation echoes Barua's intent. "Any process of development is not complete unless the problems of the victim are not accommodated and solved within the system," he says over the phone from Guwahati, explaining the premise of the film as he has patiently repeated it for a quarter of a century.

