Indian films that sparked the critic in me: Aparna Sen’s 36 Chowringhee Lane is the ultimate portrait of rejection in old age

(Editor's Note: This is Part 9 of a series by film critic and consulting editor, Anna M.M. Vetticad) For most chroniclers of India's cinematic history, Aparna Sen's 36 Chowringhee Lane is a rare portrait of the Anglo-Indian community as seen through the life of its protagonist. They are right " it is. Yet for me, the Anglo-Indian here is essentially a metaphor for the unwanted and the unadjusted, and this 1981 film has always predominantly been a portrait of rejection in old age, dignity in loneliness, a failure to move with changing times, youthful disdain for the elderly and cruel deception.

Sen was a star of Bengali cinema when she turned to writing and direction with 36 Chowringhee Lane, opting to make it in English with some Bengali dialogues. The film was produced by Shashi Kapoor whose repertoire as an actor ranged from English theatre to Hindi and international cinema. And it starred the British actor Jennifer Kendal (also Kapoor's wife) who was born in England but lived most of her life in India.

Perhaps the team's multi-cultural, trans-national sensibilities contributed to the film's empathy for its lead character, a member of a social group that were misfits across countries back then. Or perhaps the sensitivity came entirely from the woman at the helm. Either way, in the 39 years since 36 Chowringhee Lane, Sen has won critical acclaim, audience applause and awards " including multiple National Awards " for several of her works, but she has not so far surpassed the near-perfection of this quiet little film set in a by-lane of Kolkata in post-Independence India.

In an interview to Telegraph earlier this year, Sen said this of the muted look that art director Bansi Chandragupta " best known for his association with Satyajit Ray " gave 36 Chowringhee Lane: "I wanted it to resemble a rose that had been kept pressed between the pages of a book for a long time." Both in the context of its visuals and the person whose story it tells, there can be no better description of this cultural gem.

36 Chowringhee Lane is an autumnal biopic of the fictional Miss Violet Stoneham (Kendal) who spends her days teaching William Shakespeare to high-school students, visiting a home for the aged housing her brother Eddie (Geoffrey Kendal, the actor's father in real life), attending church and chatting with her pet cat. Her niece Rosemary (Soni Razdan) marries a man she is not in love with because she fears an old age like her Aunty Violet's or Uncle Eddie's " the prospect of an empty house or an institution intimidating her far more than a potentially loveless marriage.

Rosemary, who has great affection for her aunt, shifts to Australia and persistently exhorts Miss Stoneham to join her. It seems like a natural move since so many of Miss Stoneham's Anglo-Indian colleagues and friends have emigrated. Not everyone who has moved is comfortable abroad though, and Miss Stoneham does not see the logic in starting a new life in a strange land.

Miss Stoneham's concern for Rosemary when she marries without love is as notable as her resolve to stay on in India although she is possibly worried about her future. In a world that even today takes a condescending view of single life, where the definitive English literary representations of spinsterhood popular in India remain Charles Dickens' decaying and embittered Miss Havisham and Helen Fielding's purportedly cool but actually desperate, male-obsessed Bridget Jones, here is one of the pathbreaking facets of 36 Chowringhee Lane: Sen does not patronisingly portray Miss Stoneham as a pitiable creature " instead, she is shown as having clarity of thought about her choices and no regrets; she nurses a heartache for her dead fiancÃ©, but is not miserable, neurotic, frustrated or any of the stereotypes that narrow minds associate with unmarried women in real life.

Her somewhat uneventful routine, dull though it may seem to an outsider, has an equilibrium that rests on decisions she has made " an equilibrium that is disrupted by a chance meeting with her former student Nandita Roy (Debashree Roy) and Nandita's boyfriend Samaresh Moitra (Dhritiman Chatterjee), an aspiring writer. Till then, if a viewer assumes Miss Stoneham is bored or unhappy, it is possibly because of their own discomfort with solitude and not because of anything she says or does.