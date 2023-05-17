Indian Exhibitor PVR Inox Launches PVR Inox Pictures To Increase Acquisitions Of International Films For India

Indian exhibitor PVR Inox, recently formed by the merger of the PVR and Inox cinema brands, has launched a new motion pictures arm, PVR Inox Pictures, which will ramp up acquisitions of international content for the India market.

In a statement, the company said that PVR Inox Pictures intends to increase investments in content acquisition “to streamline high-quality content for the Indian market”, generate further opportunities for under-represented storytellers and independent creators, and deliver a robust content slate to the Indian audience.

“With a wider screen network, it will expand its programming and marketing capabilities and create highly innovative experiences, bringing significant value to its partners as well as to its customers,” the statement said.

In addition, the company announced that Sanjeev Kumar Bijli has been appointed Executive Director of PVR Inox Limited.

PVR Inox is now India’s biggest cinema circuit with a 43% share of multiplex screens, operating a network of 1689 cinema screens in 361 properties across 115 cities in India and Sri Lanka. It has the highest admissions per screen and the fifth highest screen count in the world.

“PVR Inox Pictures will aspire to be the most innovative, exciting and fun place to share your stories with India. With two large forces coming together, the scale of opportunities is unprecedented,” said Bijli.

“PVR Inox Pictures will continue to serve as a partner to the content producers across the globe and expand the quality and depth of content that is made available to Indian consumers. PVR Inox Pictures is better positioned than ever to generate value for international producers, sales agents, the independent film community and studios.”

