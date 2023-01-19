Indian Diamond Heiress, 8, Gives Up Her Family's Multimillion-Dollar Fortune to Become a Jain Nun

Nuns from the Jain community

An 8-year-old diamond heiress from India is forgoing her fortune to embrace a simple lifestyle as a Jain nun.

Devanshi Sanghvi was set to own Sanghvi and Sons, her family's diamond company that's reportedly worth millions, within the next decade, according to The Times of India.

But on Wednesday, the young girl committed her life to Jainism — an ancient religion based on non-violence and love for living beings — by becoming a nun, the Times and Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

The four-day ceremony was concluded at a temple where Devanshi swapped out her elegant clothing for a simple white outfit, per the AFP. All her hair was removed, as well.

A family associate told the Press Trust of India that Devanshi took her vow of renunciation in front of hundreds of onlookers at a venue in Vesu, according to The Independent.

"Devanshi showed religious inclination since she was a toddler," said family friend Nirav Shah, per the outlet. "She has followed ascetic life since a very young age."

Devanshi is one of the youngest individuals to have taken the "diksha" ceremony, according to the AFP. Her family are also members of the faith.

One event organizer told the Times that Devanshi's family "lives a simple life" despite their fortune.

A family friend told the outlet that Devanshi has "never watched TV, or movies and never went to restaurants or attended marriages."

Individuals like Devanshi must abandon all material possessions in order to join strict religious order, per the outlets.

In addition to a rigorous vegetarian diet, some monks and nuns with the religion opt to cover their mouths with fabric to avoid harming insects by swallowing them.