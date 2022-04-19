Indian Crypto Exchange CoinDCX Raises Over $135 Million in New Funding Round

Amitoj Singh
·1 min read

Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX raised over $135 million in Series D funding, the co-founder and CEO, Sumit Gupta wrote in a Twitter post. The funding increases CoinDCX's valuation to to $2.15 billion from $1.1 billion following Series C funding in August 2021, said Rasika Joshi, director of media relations at CoinDCX.

  • "The round was led by Pantera Capital and Steadview Capital Management with strong participation from prominent investors like Kingsway, Draper Dragon, Republic, and Kindred," Gupta said.

  • The funding round also saw existing investors such as B Capital Group, Coinbase, Polychain and Cadenza increasing their investments in CoinDCX. Coinbase also launched trading in India earlier this month.

  • CoinDCX did not immediately comment about raising funds at a time when India's trading volumes have plummeted after the one-two punch of a new tax law and Coinbase's launch gone wrong with some payment processors dropping exchanges.

  • The exchange also said it has "recently partnered with crypto-native trade surveillance and market integrity leaders such as Solidus Labs and Coinfirm, to strengthen its anti-money laundering protection, and to provide precise and holistic detection and reporting into suspicious activities."

  • CoinDCX intends to nearly triple its talent pool by the end of the year. "Currently, we stand at 400 employees and we will have about 1,000 by the year-end," Rasika said.


