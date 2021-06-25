Indian Army pays tribute to rifleman Mandeep Singh Negi

Visual of rifleman Mandeep Singh Negi (Photo/Twitter)

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Indian Army on Friday evening paid tributes to Rifleman Mandeep Singh Negi who was struck by a lightning bolt while deployed on a post located in a high altitude area on the Line of Control.

As per the official release by the Defence Ministry PRO, Army paid a solemn and emotional tribute to the rifleman who laid down his life at a forward post in Poonch Sector due to extreme climatic conditions.

Rifleman Mandeep was struck by a lightening bolt while deployed on a post located in high altitude area on Line of Control. His mortal remains are being transported to his native place in Pauri District in Garhwal region. Rifleman Mandeep will always be remembered for his bravery and devotion to duty.

In a tweet, PRO, Defence Jammu informed as well that, "Indian Army paid tributes to Rifleman Mandeep Singh Negi who was struck by a lightning bolt while deployed on a post located in high altitude area on Line of Control. His mortal remains are being transported to his native place in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand." (ANI)