Indian Army carries Victory Flame to 1971 war hero's house in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 4 (ANI): The Victory Flame Swarnim Vijay Mashaal, which marks India's victory in the 1971 war, reached Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Indian Army carried the Victory Flame, lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial last December, to the house of a 1971 war hero, late Capt. Gopakumar Raman Pillai, Vir Chakra at Observatory Lane, Museum, Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday.

Brigadier Kartik Seshadri, Station Commander, Pangode Military Station handed over the Victory Flame to Geetha Gopakumar, wife of late Capt. Gopakumar, VrC in his house and felicitated the Veer Nari. Brigadier and the team of Swarnim Vijay Mashaal collected soil from his home.

The Brigadier presented a memento for the token of remembrance and thanked them for their bravery and dedication.

The soil will be carried to New Delhi and will be used to plant trees at the National War Memorial. Capt. Gopakumar Raman Pillai, who was promoted to Major, had passed away in 1982. (ANI)